Lizzie No with special guest Julie Williams

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lizzie No with special guest Julie Williams live at Eddie's Attic!

Lizzie No

After a dizzying five-year span that saw the release of two stunning, eclectic albums (Hard Won and Vanity, which drew praise from the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone) — fo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lizzie No

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

