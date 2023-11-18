DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ELS VERMUTS DE L'HELIO
LOS CHIVATOS
Tot va començar el 2015: cinc seguidors del discordanisme van decidir unir forces per formar la banda Ñunk i fer-se sentir per Bilbao, on van crear el seu propi so. Sonen com si Pony Bravo i Rage Against the Machine va
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.