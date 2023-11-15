DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Due esperti micologi raccontano come conservare e consumare i funghi. Verranno proposti alcuni piatti a base di funghi in abbinamento a vini selezionati Torino DOC.
A cura di GRUPPO MICOLOGICO TORINESE in collaborazione con I.F.S.E. Italian Food Style Edu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.