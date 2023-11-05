DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A·Bundah Live Pre-Party

Perros mediterraneos
Sun, 5 Nov, 4:00 pm
SocialBarcelona
About

Te esperamos el 5 de noviembre para vivir con nosotros el proyecto de A·Bundah Live.

Estaremos sorteando dos entradas para nuestro primer evento en el cual, aparte de la actuacion de Vitu, tendremos el placer de bailar junto a Dengue Dengue Dengue. Va a s...

Organizado por Abundah.

Venue

Perros mediterraneos

Carrer Del Comte Borrell 8, 08015 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

