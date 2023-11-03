Top track

Materazi Future Club - Cassano

Materazi Future Club x TuMiSuoni live + djset

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arrivano i Materazi Future Club: lo-fi, post punk e garage per raccontare il mondo del calcio e dei suoi protagonisti, con sfumature poetiche ed ingenuamente romantiche. Dopo più di un anno di tour che ha tocca...

Presentato da TuMiTurbi e RcWaves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Materazi Future Club

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

