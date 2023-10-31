DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Halloween Ball at Electric Brixton 🎃
All Hallows Eve' is upon us, the dead is rising, the monsters are growling and Dr Frankenstein is cooking up something special in the Lab.. Cooking up the HALLOWEEN BALL THAT IS!
😱London's BIGGEST Halloween Part...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.