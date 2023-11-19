DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Degustazione di tre vini da vitigni particolari alla presenza delle produttrici e della delegata del Piemonte de Le Donne del vino.
Donne del Vino in collaborazione con ONAV
Gli incassi saranno devoluti a favore della Fondazione Piemontese per la Ricerca...
