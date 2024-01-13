Top track

The Sweetest Pain

Dexter Wansel

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Two consecutive nights with one of the greatest producer-musician-composers in his class: GRAMMY-winning artist Dexter Wansel.

Having suspended his touring career for much of the last 20 years, this is an extremely rare opportunity to see a living great p...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Dexter Wansel

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

