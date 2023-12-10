Top track

Nu Comers: News For Lulu + TUM

BIKO
Sun, 10 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

News for Lulu - Spring Burns
About

NU COMERS celebra il culto per il nuovo come motore fondamentale per promuovere e far crescere le migliori novità musicali dello scenario indipendente.

Una serata che nasce sotto l'insegna della qualità, e pronta a diventare un nuovo punto di riferimento...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

News for Lulu

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

