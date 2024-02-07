Top track

Amy Jo - February 14th

Amy Jo's Valentines Special

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Amy Jo - February 14th
Lounges.tv proudly present the sensational Amy Jo, a local talent hailing from the picturesque Morecambe Bay. With a voice reminiscent of Nashville-era Taylor Swift, Amy Jo is not your average 26-year-old singer. Her remarkable vocal prowess and lyrical so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lounges.tv.

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

