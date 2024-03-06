Top track

AAA: Joe Strummer Fund present Dark Moon + more

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Access All Areas is thrilled to be teaming up with the Joe Strummer Fund to present this amazing night of live music featuring Dark Moon, Chimer, Adam Coney and special guests!

Pick up a ticket to this show or pick up an All Access Pass and get yourself o...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas x Joe Strummer Fund

Lineup

Dark Moon, Chimer, Adam Coney

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

