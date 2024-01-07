DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sprints: Instore + Signing

Resident Music
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:15 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SPRINTS are heading our way with a debut album under their belt!! Join us as we celebrate with an instore & signing...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 5th January 2024. You will be able to collect the album at the show.

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.

Lineup

SPRINTS

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

