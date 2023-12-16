DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Infernal Prologue

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 16 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Signature Brew presents the second coming of the Infernal PrologueAn entire day of brutality in East London, where enjoyers of heavy music alike shalt meet their reckoning. Featuring riff overlords such as:

Morag Tong

Trevor's Head

The Lunar Effect

Slo...

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

4
Morag Tong, Trevor’s Head, The Lunar Effect and 4 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

