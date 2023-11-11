Top track

The Heartchaser Ball ft. Heartchaser, Trashy Annie, Waves in April, and Kate Angel

The 13th Floor
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10

Heartchaser - Dig Your Bones
About

You are cordially invited to:

THE HEARTCHASER BALL
Saturday, November 11
The 13th Floor

Featuring performances from:

HEARTCHASER

The collaboration of Sarah Castro (lead singer, guitar), Megan Hartman (bass), Kyle Ponder (drums), and Kevin Manship (...

Presented by Covert Curiosity.

Lineup

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

