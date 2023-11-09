DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aethos Live - Soft Boys Club

Aethos Milano
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Giovedì 9 ci ritroviamo all’Aethos Hotel per il quarto appuntamento di Aethos Live con Futura Dischi.

Sul palco i Soft Boys Club, progetto che nasce a Milano nel 2022 da un'idea di Roberto Checchi, Federico Cavaglià, Loris Giroletti e Federico Ronc***...

Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Lineup

Soft Boys Club

Aethos Milano

Piazza Xxiv Maggio, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

