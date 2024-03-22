Top track

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Queen Margaret Union
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£34.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18)

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Venue

Queen Margaret Union

Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow G12 8QN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

