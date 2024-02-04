Top track

Harsh Symmetry - Mirror Twin

Harsh Symmetry

YES Basement
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.50

About

Harsh Symmetry is the synthesizer driven solo project of the California based musician Julian Sharwarko. Blending 1980s post-punk and new wave influences with more contemporary genres like dark wave and minimal wave, Harsh Symmetry paints a refreshing and...

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Harsh Symmetry

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

