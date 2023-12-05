Top track

Effervescent Sounds Showcase - 2nd Anniversary

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

The magick music discovery platform Effervescent Sounds celebrates 2 years with a live music showcase. On stage, three powerful up-and-coming singers performing soul, RnB and pop. The vibe is intimate, the crowd is attentive and the venue is a magical, fol...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Winnie Ama, Kianja, Harry Linacre

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

