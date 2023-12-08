DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pluto

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Os Pluto são uma banda do Porto, formada em 2002. Lançaram o primeiro disco, de nome "Bom dia" em 2004 que rodaram pelos palcos portugueses durante dois anos. Em 2006 resolveram parar um pouco. Pouco esse que, por força das circunstâncias, durou até 2022....

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Pluto

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

