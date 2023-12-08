DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Os Pluto são uma banda do Porto, formada em 2002. Lançaram o primeiro disco, de nome "Bom dia" em 2004 que rodaram pelos palcos portugueses durante dois anos. Em 2006 resolveram parar um pouco. Pouco esse que, por força das circunstâncias, durou até 2022....
