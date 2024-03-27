Top track

Exsonvaldes - Cyclop

Exsonvaldes

Point Ephémère
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.16

About

Exsonvaldes “Maps” - sortie le 10/11/2023

Architectes d’une pop à la fois fluide et complexe, Exsonvaldes explore toutes les facettes du rock, de la french touch et bien sûr, la ligne claire de la scène indépendante anglo-saxonne des années 90. Dès leurs...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

