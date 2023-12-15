Top track

It's Only Real

Rollover w/ Denis Sulta & Lorenzo Morresi

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

4th Installment for the Rollover Party this year at Apollo Club Milano | Friday 15th December w/ Denis Sulta from Glasgow (UK) and Lorenzo Morresi.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lorenzo Morresi, Denis Sulta

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

