DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In the run-up to our summer adventures, we're back in town with a new event in a post-industrial space in the east side of Milan, featuring a guest who can connect people through a kaleidoscope of sounds from around the world.
Hunee knows how to blend hou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.