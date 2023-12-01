Top track

Rare Happiness

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polifonic Showcase Milano

Secret Location Milano
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rare Happiness
Got a code?

About

In the run-up to our summer adventures, we're back in town with a new event in a post-industrial space in the east side of Milan, featuring a guest who can connect people through a kaleidoscope of sounds from around the world.

Hunee knows how to blend hou...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

Hunee, Dirty Channels, Eternal Love

Venue

Secret Location Milano

Milano
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.