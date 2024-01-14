DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congress Cookout: Angel Diamond and the Rhythm Jax

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 14 Jan, 4:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, January 14th

Congress Cookout Presents: Angel Diamond & the Rhythm Jax

Doors 4pm

$10

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress and AZBlues
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

