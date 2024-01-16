Top track

If You're Gonna Leave Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JBF: Connor Selby + Grainne Duffy

The Forge
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

If You're Gonna Leave Me
Got a code?

About

January Blues Festival presents an incredible blues double bill

CONNOR SELBY + GRAINNE DUFFY

Connor Selby is one of the brightest talents on the UK blues scene. He has been voted “Young Artist of the Year” at the UK Blues Awards for the last three consec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Connor Selby, Gráinne Duffy

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.