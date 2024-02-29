DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SELUG & SENAR + STO + SHINING

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€17.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SELUG & SENAR

Selug et $enar, duo de rappeurs originaires du sud-ouest de la France, ont rapidement fait leur place sur la scène underground toulousaine grâce à leur style mélancolique et introspectif. Après le succès de leur premier EP "Éternel Retour" e...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Pick Up Production.

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

