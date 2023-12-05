Top track

Cardboard - Cardboard's Greatest Song

KNEE JERK NONSENSE: Mopes, Cardboard & more

The George Tavern
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Knee Jerk comes out of deptford for the first time to bring you a night of excellent sounds grazing the south-east london scene.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Knee Jerk.

Lineup

Armitage, Cardboard, Civil Partnership

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

