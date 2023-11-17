DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Synthetic Love
Uebel & Gefährlich
17.11.2023 / 23:59h
*****
Line Up:
Baalsaal:
0-2 L.A.tifa b2b Klaryoko
2-4 Nene H
4-6 DJ Hyperdrive
6-8 SR DJ Hermo b2b (N.R.M)
Turmzimmer:
1-2 DJ Pinky Promise b2b Phasolt
2-4 Spacer Woman
4-7 DJ Hörde b2b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.