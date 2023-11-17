DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fri, 17 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

17.11.2023 / 23:59h

*****

Line Up:

Baalsaal:

0-2 L.A.tifa b2b Klaryoko

2-4 Nene H

4-6 DJ Hyperdrive

6-8 SR DJ Hermo b2b (N.R.M)

Turmzimmer:

1-2 DJ Pinky Promise b2b Phasolt

2-4 Spacer Woman

4-7 DJ Hörde b2b...

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Venue

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:59 pm

