Oualid de Burgh Dj Set

Le Food Society Paris
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:30 pm
DJParis
Dj Set au Food Society Paris de 21h30 jusqu'à 00h.

Pour s'y rendre :

Metro ligne 13 : Gaîté

Métro ligne 4, 6 et 12 : Montparnasse-Bienvenüe

Bus ligne 28, 58, 88, 92, 96 : Loserand-Maine ou Gaîté

All ages

Présenté par Food Society Paris.

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.