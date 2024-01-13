Top track

Lea Bertucci: Vapours U.S. Premiere, Jeremiah Chiu & Booker Stardrum Duo

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$25

Black Editions is pleased to present experimental musician, composer and performer Lea Bertucci in solo performance as well as the U.S. premiere of her new composition for String Quartet and Electronics, Vapours. The Jeremiah Chiu & Booker Stardrum...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Black Editions LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lea Bertucci

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
