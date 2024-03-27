Top track

Human Procrastination

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Human Procrastination
Got a code?

Event information

De son vrai nom Sam Battle, Look Mum No Computer, est basé dans le Kent, en Angleterre.

LMNC a débuté en avril 2016, initialement avec le nom de ZINE, en rapport avec son inévitable côté créatif décalé. Lorsque LMNC a décidé d'utiliser sa caméra et de se...

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Look Mum No Computer

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.