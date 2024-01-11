Top track

Gregory Isaacs - Substitute

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lovers Rock Special

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gregory Isaacs - Substitute
Got a code?

About

Join us for a special Lovers Rock Reggae showcase, inspired by the Kings and Queens of Lovers Rock such as Dennis Brown, Carroll Thompson and Janet Kay.

We return in Janaury after an amazing event with the legendarey Don Campbell & Audrey Scott. Come see...

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.