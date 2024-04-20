Top track

Delicacy

Omni

MOTH Club
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The music of Atlanta trio Omni has always swung fast and hit hard. And Souvenir, their fourth album and second for Sub Pop, packs their biggest punch yet. Inactive during the majority of the pandemic - the longest downtime in their history - they approache...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Omni

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

