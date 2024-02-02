Top track

Sophie

CVC

The Soundhouse
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeicester
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IVW show with CVC

This is an 16+ event.

Presented by The Cookie.

Lineup

CVC

Venue

The Soundhouse

28 Southampton Street, Leicester, LE1 1SJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

