Concert : Joe’s Riff Garage

Seguin Sound
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Découvrez l'énergie brute du rock alternatif avec Joe's Riff Garage !

Originaire de Paris, Joe's Riff Garage s'est rapidement imposé comme le groupe incontournable de reprises rock alternatif. Avec un son puissant et authentique, ils font revivre les clas...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

