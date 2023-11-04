Top track

Colouration

House Music Is Home

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 4 Nov, 3:00 pm
PartyChicago
$6.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Love House Music Chicago Presents:

A House Music is Home day party at a new venue Never Have I Ever.

Glenn Underground

Psycho B

Dee Jay Alicia

Adorio

Code of Conduct:

No Racism

No Sexism

No Homophobia

No Violence

Yes Kindness

Yes Peace

Yes E...

Presented by Never Have I Ever

Lineup

Glenn Underground

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

