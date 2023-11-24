DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HollyMood | 70s - 80s - 90s Movies Party

NXT STATION
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
€7.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La vita non è un film, ma se lo fosse non mancate a questa festa! HollyMood è la colonna sonora della nostra vita! Balleremo sulle note delle più famose e storiche hit tratte dalle colonne sonore di film, telefilm e serie tv.. Viaggeremo nel tempo e nei ri...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bergamo NXT Station & Latteria Molloy

NXT STATION

Piazzale degli Alpini, 24121 Bergamo BG, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

