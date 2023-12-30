Top track

With Love / Sweet Darling Pain - Gilles Peterson & Simbad Remix

Gilles Peterson (All Night Long)

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gilles Peterson plays all night long at the Jazz Cafe.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Gilles Peterson

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

