Rooftop Rhythm

Harriet's Rooftop
Sat, 2 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Rooftop Rhythm

/ruftɒp ˈɹɪð.əm/ [noun]

A rhythmic journey that intertwines the musical precision of a MTRNM with the vibrant pulse of Los Angeles’ skyline views. Presented by MTRNM on Saturday, December 2nd, at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood.

MTR...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MTRNM.

Lineup

Oscaar, Tiago Dima

Venue

Harriet's Rooftop

8490 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, California 90069, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

