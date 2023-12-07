DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Mantecas

The Forge
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Expect loads of hard-hitting salsa, exploding drums and outrageously funky boogaloo” Time Out

"Ripping new Latin Jazz band from the finest musicians of London” Fact Magazine

The Mantecas (formerly known as “Manteca”) are an eight piece, London-based, La...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

