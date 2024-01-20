Top track

Dalí - Valentina

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dalì

La Boule Noire
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dalí - Valentina
Got a code?

About

Dalí est un jeune artiste de la scène émergentes françaises actuelles. Inspirée par la scène US comme Franck Ocean ou Kendrick Lamar, il s'efforce d'apporter un esthétismes élégant par sa musique, son écriture et son image. Mêlant des thèmes fort à travers...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par Artichaut Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.