DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAA__

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Between hardgroove, industrial, schranz, hardtekno and psytrance, MAA__ wanders through the eclectic world of techno in a joyful and groovy way. The Swiss DJ, now based in London, draws inspiration from the free party music of her homeland and original sou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.