The End of Yulheim
When the day is done
I'm the only one (For you)
A final warning echoes out from Yulheim:
On November 17th, 4 Angels descend upon The End
The First, Seunghee
Inducer of the Eschaton
The Second, James K
Etheric Entity possessed of...
