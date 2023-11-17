DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yulheim with James K,deep creep,aka-Sol & Seunghee

The End
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The End of Yulheim

When the day is done

I'm the only one (For you)

A final warning echoes out from Yulheim:

On November 17th, 4 Angels descend upon The End

The First, Seunghee

Inducer of the Eschaton

The Second, James K

Etheric Entity possessed of...

Presented by The End
Lineup

James K, Deep Creep, Seunghee

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

