Hip-Hop vs RnB - New Years Eve

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London’s only dedicated Hip-Hop and RnB New Year’s Eve party is back at an incredible venue in the heart of Brick Lane with a line up set to blow the roof off. With tickets strictly limited do not delay in grabbing yours.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
DJ Semtex, DJ Ace (1Xtra), DJ Complexion and 3 more

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

