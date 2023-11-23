DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cosa rende una città una music city?

Torneria Tortona
Thu, 23 Nov, 6:15 pm
TalkMilano
Dall'Ufficio Musica al “sindaco della notte", dalla creazione di spazi per la musica alla semplificazione della burocrazia. Queste sono solo alcune delle policy implementate da tre Comuni italiani in prima linea sullo sviluppo di un ecosistema musicale nel...

Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

