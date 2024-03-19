Top track

Mara

Liv Wynter, leather.head & Egg Meat

Corsica Studios
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:30 pm
London
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mara
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Liv Wynter, leather.head & Egg Meat

£11 - Corsica Studios - 19th March 2024

(£9 Unwaged / £13 Solidarity tickets available)

Liv Wynter is a trans and working class grassroots organiser and performer, whose new EP ‘VIOL...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liv Wynter, Leather.head

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

