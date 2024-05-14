Top track

Food House

Village Underground
Tue, 14 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Food house is a 2-person frenetic internet supergroup composed of Fraxiom and gupi. The pair bonded while both living in (and despising) Fraxiom's home state of Massachusetts, one the many topics of 'Thos Moser', their first collaboration and smash hit fir...

Presented by Festival Republic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

food house

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

