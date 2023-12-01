Top track

Kurup - Joeira

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari La Notte Esoterica

Super Club
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kurup - Joeira
Got a code?

About

L’1 dicembre, varca le porte di un’ex fabbrica in pieno centro trasformata in un tempio esoterico, dove la realtà si fonde con il sogno in un'atmosfera di antiche danze e incantesimi. Magia, tarocchi e musica elettronica da ogni angolo del mondo. Incensi,...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kurup, Jaçira, Etna

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.