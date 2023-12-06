DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FGL Presents: Spit Hood + Guests

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FUSION GATE LABS PRESENTS:

SPIT HOOD

VELES & THE MENACE

CLOSED HANDS

GOOD COP

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fusion Gate Lab
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Good Cop, Closed Hands, Veles The Menace

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

