Hvdes, Hi I'm Ghost

The Meadows
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
New York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HVDES and Hi I'm Ghost bring their co-headlining tour to Brooklyn!

This is a 19+ event
The Kingsland Presents and Ratchet Ravers Entertainment
Lineup

Venue

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

