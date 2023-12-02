Top track

En Su Lugar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chetana x Soundchk Presents : Kimonos

DOM
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $25.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

En Su Lugar
Got a code?

About

CHETANA x SOUNDCHK Presents:

KIMONOS

SHAUN IAN

At Dom (287 Park Avenue S.)

Doors at 10pm.

Table Reservations:

info@chetana.world

[+1 (929) 478 - 1426]

Dress Code:

No hoodies, sports wear or baseball caps.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by CHETANA.

Venue

DOM

287 Park Avenue South, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.